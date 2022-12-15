Bogtui: West Bengal CID books 7 CBI officers for murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The West Bengal CID has booked seven CBI personnel, including a DIG and an SP, as part of its investigation into the custodial death of the prime accused in the Bogtui violence, Lalan Shiekh. TNS

Security of cops probing Moosewala murder up

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel, who are involved in the probe relating to the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, have been granted the ‘Y’ category security cover, officials said on Wednesday.