Bogtui: West Bengal CID books 7 CBI officers for murder

New Delhi: The West Bengal CID has booked seven CBI personnel, including a DIG and an SP, as part of its investigation into the custodial death of the prime accused in the Bogtui violence, Lalan Shiekh. TNS
Security of cops probing Moosewala murder up
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel, who are involved in the probe relating to the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, have been granted the ‘Y’ category security cover, officials said on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...