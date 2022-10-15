Bomb threat, Aeroflot flight makes emergency landing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

A Delhi-bound Aeroflot flight carrying 400 people from Moscow made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following a bomb threat, as passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, officials said today.

The flight was checked and nothing had been found, the officials said, adding that the aircraft had been isolated.

The police said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of bombs on the flight on Thursday night. As the flight landed, its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, it added. “On Thursday around 11 pm, a message was received at the IGI Control Room social media site regarding bombs having been planted on board Russian flight SU-272 arriving at the IGI Airport. The flight landed at 2.48 am safely,” a senior police official said. Full emergency was declared for the landing of the Boeing 777 aircraft that was being operated by the Russian carrier, the official added.

There have been at least two incidents of alleged bomb threats on flights in the last few weeks.