Bomb threat: Aeroflot flight from Moscow makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

PTI

New Delhi, October 14

A plane from Moscow carrying 400 people made an emergency landing in the national capital on Friday following a bomb threat, according to officials.

The Boeing 777 aircraft that was being operated by Russian carrier Aeroflot landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 2.48 am. The 386 passengers and 14 crew members were evacuated safely, they said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of bombs on the flight on Thursday night.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

“On Thursday, at around 11 pm, a threat message was received at IGI Control Room’s social media site regarding bombs planted on board Russian flight No. SU-232 arriving at the IGI Airport. However, the flight landed at 2.48 am safely," one of the officials said.

There have been at least two incidents of alleged bomb threat on flights in the last few weeks.

On October 3, the Indian Air Force had scrambled its fighter jets after receiving information of a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian civilian plane that was flying over the Indian airspace. The aircraft did not land in India and later landed safely in China.