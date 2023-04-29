Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Describing hate speeches a “serious offence capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country”, the Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories to register cases against those making such speeches even without complaints.

A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph extended the scope of its October 21, 2022, order beyond Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand and made it applicable irrespective of religion. The Bench – which also included Justice BV Nagarathna — warned that any delay in registering cases would be treated as contempt of the court.

“The judges are apolitical and not concerned with Party A or Party B and the only thing they have in mind is the Constitution of India,” it said, adding the court has been entertaining petitions against hate speeches in different parts of the country for “larger public good” and to ensure establishment of “rule of law”.

“Where have we reached in the name of religion? What we have reduced religion to is really tragic,” the top court had earlier observed while directing the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand to act against those making hate speeches.

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court had directed Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi last year to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

The top court’s order came on a plea filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, who had originally sought direction against governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to register cases against those making hate speeches. Abdullah moved a fresh application seeking implementation of the top court’s October 21, 2022, order across India.

Scope of Oct 2022 order extended