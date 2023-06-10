Books ‘mutilated’, advisers want to exit NCERT panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Accusing the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) of deleting content from its textbooks merely to please the powers that be, Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav — chief advisers for the political science books for classes IX to XII published in 2006-07 — have requested NCERT to drop their names from the panel. They have said that they felt embarrassed.

Both the experts — in their letter to the NCERT Director — said frequent and serial deletion in the name of rationalisation has “mutilated” the books and rendered them “academically dysfunctional”.

“Prof Suhas Palshikar and I have dissociated ourselves from the six NCERT textbooks that we had the honour to put together which have now been mutilated beyond recognition. We have asked NCERT to remove our names from these books,” said Yogendra Yadav.