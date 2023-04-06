Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The BJP hailed the top court’s refusal to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ plea on alleged misuse of probe agencies as a landmark judgment that would boost the ongoing fight against corruption”.

“During UPA times, the SC had called the CBI a caged parrot. Today, the SC order has clarified that the CBI, ED and probe agencies are working as per the law. If Opposition leaders feel they can go scot-free after indulging in corruption, that won’t happen,” BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said. “The SC has clearly said there cannot be two laws — one for citizens and one for politicians.”