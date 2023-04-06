New Delhi, April 5
The BJP hailed the top court’s refusal to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ plea on alleged misuse of probe agencies as a landmark judgment that would boost the ongoing fight against corruption”.
“During UPA times, the SC had called the CBI a caged parrot. Today, the SC order has clarified that the CBI, ED and probe agencies are working as per the law. If Opposition leaders feel they can go scot-free after indulging in corruption, that won’t happen,” BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said. “The SC has clearly said there cannot be two laws — one for citizens and one for politicians.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...