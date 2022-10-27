 Border peace must to improve ties: EAM : The Tribune India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Indirectly refuting the observations by outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday that peace in border areas was essential for normal ties between India and China.

Normalising ties was in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the world at large, Jaishankar told Sun when he called on him. The Chinese envoy in his farewell remarks on Wednesday had said both countries should seek common ground while reserving differences. “China and India are important neighbours to each other. It is only natural for China and India to have some differences. The key is how to handle these differences. We should be aware that common interests of the two countries are greater than the differences,” he had said.

In effect, the Chinese envoy was suggesting that the two countries should develop ties in other areas while trying to sort out the border dispute. In a tweet, Jaishankar reiterated his proposal on “three mutuals” to evolve a sustainable relationship between the two countries.

In his last major address on China on October 18, he had said: “India is keen on bilateral ties based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. The continuation of the current impasse will not benefit either India or China. New normals of posture will inevitably lead to new normals of responses.

“Peace and tranquility in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations. From time to time, this has been mischievously conflated with the sorting out of the boundary question.”

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in Pangong Lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in soldiers and weaponry.

Natural to have differences

It is only natural for China and India to have some differences. The key is how to handle these differences. Sun Weidong, outgoing Chinese Ambassador

