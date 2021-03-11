Child born out of rape helps his mother get justice after 28 years; 2 brothers behind bars in UP

PTI

Shahjahanpur (UP), August 10

A child born out of rape has helped his mother get justice, 28 years after the crime. Police put one of the alleged rapists behind bars last week and the other on Wednesday.

Police said a DNA reported nailed the criminals -- two brothers who had fled to Hyderabad once the investigation began.

The woman was allegedly raped by them in 1994 when she lived in Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar as a 12-year-old, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

She later gave birth to a boy. Over the years, she married and was abandoned by her husband.

The case was lodged at the Sadar Bazar police station on March 4, 2021, after her grown-up son nudged her into filing a complaint.

Police said Naki Hasan and his younger brother Guddu raped the 12-year-old, then living with her relatives, several times when she was alone at home.

The family kept mum about the rape when the girl gave birth, fearing humiliation. The child was separated from her and handed over to a relative in Hardoi.

In 2000, the rape victim was married off to a man in Ghazipur. But the marriage broke up when her husband came to know about the rape. The victim, now an adult, was abandoned and stayed alone.

A few years ago, her son contacted her and asked her about his father. When she told him about the incident in her past, he encouraged her to lodge an FIR and seek justice.

He accompanied his mother to Shahjahanpur and the FIR was eventually registered on the orders of the court.

But as police began the investigation, the brothers who lived in the same Shahjahanpur locality, left the city. “The accused moved to Hyderabad and started a business there. But we were able to trace their location using mobile surveillance,” an officer said.

Police arrested Guddu when he returned to Shahjahanpur for some work, officials said. Naki Hasan was arrested Wednesday.

The arrests followed the report of DNA tests conducted on the brothers, the victim and her son.

The two accused are now in judicial custody, police said.