Boy falls into borewell in MP’s Vidisha; rescue operation on

Vidisha, March 14
A seven-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Tuesday. An operation is under way to rescue the child, an official said.
Lokesh Ahirwar was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village in Lateri tehsil, the official said.
A rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri SDM Harshal Choudhary.
Efforts are on to rescue the child by deploying a JCB machine; a camera was lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition, he added.
