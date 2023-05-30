Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death and her head battered with a boulder allegedly by her boyfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini here last night.

The perpetrator, Sahil, an AC mechanic, stabbed the victim 16 times before bludgeoning her head with a boulder in full public view. He was arrested this afternoon from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was on her way to attend a birthday party of her her. Shockingly, none of the passersby came to rescue the girl from being attacked by the suspect, CCTV footage showed.

The police said prime facie it appeared both were in a friendship and had a quarrel a day before the incident. However, the victim’s family has denied being aware of any friendship between the two.

“The suspect has been arrested. We will make sure that he gets the maximum punishment,” said Suman Nalwa, DCP.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull was ruptured owing to an attack with a blunt object.

Meanwhile, the BJP and AAP criticised each other over the incident. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the L-G for failing to control law and order in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the CM was portraying the killing as a law and order issue, whereas it was a case of “love jihad”.