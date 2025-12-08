Brain-eating amoeba infection claimed 53 lives in Kerala: Centre

Kerala has reported 170 cases and 42 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba infection, this year, the Centre informed Parliament.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Health Prataprao Jadhav said since 2023 the state had reported 211 cases and 53 deaths. The disease is a concern as the number of cases steadily increased from two in 2023 to 39 the following year and 170 till November this year. The graph on the number of deaths have also moved upwards from two in 2023 to nine in 2024 and 42 till November this year.

Meningoencephalitis is a life-threatening inflammation of the brain and its protective membranes. Viruses, bacteria, fungi and the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, are the main causes of meningoencephalitis. The infections can spread through air, water, food or close contact with somebody else who has them. The disease typically occurs when people swim in bodies of warm freshwater (such as lakes and streams/rivers) where Naegleria fowleri is present.

“A high-level meeting was conducted by the Secretary, Department of Health Research/Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with National and State experts to review the surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala. National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), with emphasis on cross-validation of tests, improved environmental surveillance, and evidence-based treatment guidance,” the minister said.

Jadhav said an investigation on the incidence of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis was conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kozhikode branch in July, 2024.