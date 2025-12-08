DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Nation / Brain-eating amoeba infection claimed 53 lives in Kerala: Centre

Brain-eating amoeba infection claimed 53 lives in Kerala: Centre

Parliament in session: Cases increased from two in 2023 to 170 till November 2025

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 02:38 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Visual concept of deadly brain-eating amoeba infection. 3D illustration
Advertisement

Kerala has reported 170 cases and 42 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba infection, this year, the Centre informed Parliament.

Advertisement

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Health Prataprao Jadhav said since 2023 the state had reported 211 cases and 53 deaths. The disease is a concern as the number of cases steadily increased from two in 2023 to 39 the following year and 170 till November this year. The graph on the number of deaths have also moved upwards from two in 2023 to nine in 2024 and 42 till November this year.

Advertisement

Meningoencephalitis is a life-threatening inflammation of the brain and its protective membranes. Viruses, bacteria, fungi and the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, are the main causes of meningoencephalitis. The infections can spread through air, water, food or close contact with somebody else who has them. The disease typically occurs when people swim in bodies of warm freshwater (such as lakes and streams/rivers) where Naegleria fowleri is present.

Advertisement

“A high-level meeting was conducted by the Secretary, Department of Health Research/Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with National and State experts to review the surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala. National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs), with emphasis on cross-validation of tests, improved environmental surveillance, and evidence-based treatment guidance,” the minister said.

Jadhav said an investigation on the incidence of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis was conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kozhikode branch in July, 2024.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts