Braveheart

PTI

Chennai: Harveen Kaur Kahlon, widow of an Army officer, with son Anhadbir during the passing-out parade and pipping ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Kaur’s husband Maj KPS Kahlon laid down his life in the line of duty in 2019. He was an artillery officer of 129 SATA Regiment.

ISRO tests engine of its heaviest rocket

Bengaluru: The flight acceptance hot test of the engine of ISRO’s heaviest rocket CE-20 was conducted successfully at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. PTI

Govt extends curbs on sugar exports by a year

New Delhi: The government has extended curbs on sugar exports by a year till October 31, 2023, to ensure its availability in domestic market. PTI

Rs 49L recovered from Assam officer’s house

Guwahati: Kisan Kumar Sharma, the joint secretary in the Home and Political Department, Assam, was caught red-handed when he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, the police said on Saturday. PTI

Special Op Medal to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi: The MHA has decided to announce the 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' on October 31, which is celebrated as the National Unity Day. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PTI

Two minors thrashed for theft in Indore

Indore: Two boys aged 13 and 17 years were beaten, tied to a vehicle and dragged on a road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Indore on Saturday, the police said.