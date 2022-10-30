Braveheart

Chennai: Harveen Kaur Kahlon, widow of an Army officer, with son Anhadbir during the passing-out parade and pipping ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Kaur’s husband Maj KPS Kahlon laid down his life in the line of duty in 2019. He was an artillery officer of 129 SATA Regiment.
ISRO tests engine of its heaviest rocket
Bengaluru: The flight acceptance hot test of the engine of ISRO’s heaviest rocket CE-20 was conducted successfully at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. PTI
Govt extends curbs on sugar exports by a year
New Delhi: The government has extended curbs on sugar exports by a year till October 31, 2023, to ensure its availability in domestic market. PTI
Rs 49L recovered from Assam officer’s house
Guwahati: Kisan Kumar Sharma, the joint secretary in the Home and Political Department, Assam, was caught red-handed when he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, the police said on Saturday. PTI
Special Op Medal to be declared tomorrow
New Delhi: The MHA has decided to announce the 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' on October 31, which is celebrated as the National Unity Day. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. PTI
Two minors thrashed for theft in Indore
Indore: Two boys aged 13 and 17 years were beaten, tied to a vehicle and dragged on a road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Indore on Saturday, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...