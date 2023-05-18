Breach of privilege probe against Raut

New Delhi, May 17
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday referred the matter related to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s “unsavoury” remark about the Maharashtra Assembly to the privileges committee of the upper House.
Dhankhar’s action came after he received from Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar a breach of privilege notice against Raut for remark “Maharashtra Assembly is a chor mandal (a house of thieves)”.
