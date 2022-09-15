Breath analyser test for all airline employees to resume from October 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to restore breath analyser test for airline personnel from October 15. At present, the test, conducted to check whether any crew member has consumed alcohol, is limited to 50 per cent of the personnel due to Covid curbs. Further, following an order passed by the Delhi High Court in May 2021, the number of breath analyser tests that can be conducted in one hour was limited to six.

The curbs have now been done away with by the DGCA after the court modified its earlier order. With the latest changes, all flight and cabin crew members will be subject to the breath analyser test effective from October 15.

The regulator said the test to the extent feasible should be done in a bigger and open area that has CCTV coverage or camera recording. Doctors, paramedics and nurses, who are authorised to carry out the test, should check the person first for Covid symptoms.