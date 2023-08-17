Bribe ‘rate card’ surfaces at Greater Noida police station; cop suspended, probe ordered

Noida, August 17
A “rate-card” of a police station in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, suggesting corruption at local level surfaced on social media, with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh ordering a probe into the episode, officials said on Thursday.
Subsequent to the allegations coming to the fore, the in-charge of a police chowki (police post) linked with the Jewar police station was also removed from his position, they said.
The allegations relate to the local police allowing illegal gambling where liquor was also being served to customers without authorization in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
A purported “rate-card” also surfaced on social media, showing how much money was given to different police officials. The list also mentioned money being given to a “young politician” and “media professionals”.
When contacted on Thursday, a police media cell official told PTI: “The police commissioner has directed for a probe into the episode.”
“The in-charge of the Neemka police chowki has also been removed from the post,” the official added.
The latest allegation of corruption comes within 10 days of the police commissioner suspending a police constable deployed in Noida after a video surfaced that purportedly showed him asking for Rs 20,000 in bribe from family members of a jailed man.
The constable, who was attached to the Sector 20 police station in Noida, was purportedly heard demanding Rs 20,000 to settle the case and the matter was put under an internal inquiry by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district
CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...
Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...
Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN
CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...
BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...
JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet
Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...