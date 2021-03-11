BRICS Bank to set up regional office in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 20
The New Development Bank (NDB) – or BRICS Bank as it is colloquially known – has announced the launch of its Indian Regional Office (IRO) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
The office will focus on initial project preparation, project implementation and monitoring as well as regional portfolio management. “The Indian Regional Office will be instrumental in enhancing NDB’s engagement with borrowers and stakeholders. IRO expands our on-the-ground presence, contributing to preparing and implementing projects,” said NDB President Marcos Troyjo, a Brazilian, who had succeeded K V Kamath.
The Bank is in the final stages of preparing for the physical opening of the office. NDB will soon announce the appointment of the Director-General, India Regional Office.
NDB had opened its Africa Regional Center (ARC) in Johannesburg in 2017, Americas Regional Office (ARO) in São Paulo with a sub-office in Brasília in 2019 and the Eurasian Regional Centre (ERC) in Moscow in 2020.
The agreement on the regional office was signed on December 11, 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail
The former Punjab Congress president surrendered shortly aft...
2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops
Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...
Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15
75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...
Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge
A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...
25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road
Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...