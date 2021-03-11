BRICS Bank to set up regional office in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The New Development Bank (NDB) or BRICS Bank has announced the launch of its Indian Regional Office (IRO) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

The office will focus on initial project preparation, project implementation and monitoring as well as regional portfolio management. “The Indian Regional Office will be instrumental in enhancing NDB’s engagement with borrowers and stakeholders. The IRO expands our on-the-ground presence, contributing to preparing and implementing projects,” said NDB President Marcos Troyjo, a Brazilian, who had succeeded KV Kamath.

The bank is in the final stages of preparing for the physical opening of the office. The NDB will soon announce the appointment of the Director General, India Regional Office. The bank had opened its Africa Regional Center in Johannesburg in 2017, Americas Regional Office in São Paulo with a sub-office in Brasília in 2019 and Eurasian Regional Centre in Moscow in 2020.