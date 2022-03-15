Bride asks groom to sign agreement on court paper to do these things after marriage, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Marriage is important and we try out all possible way to make our weddings memorable.

Recently, an Instagram user shared a short video of a bride - makeupbybhumikasaj- with the caption ‘Have you ever heard of such contract based marriages.’

In the video, it is seen that the bride is holding a big envelope on which it is written ‘confidential.’

When she is asked what was inside the envelope, she is heard saying that she has kept a contract paper for her groom, which he will have to sign before the marriage.

In the contract paper, which has been titled ‘love agreement between Karan and Harshu,’ she wants the groom (whose name is Karan) to do following things after their marriage.

Promise to always sound this bad in our won karoke nights

Promise to never spill out any spoiler of S.W.A.T

Promise to repeat the mantra “I Love You’ at least three times a day or more

Promise to never eat butter boneless chicken without you.

Promise that our “Teri Kasam” will always be a legitimate foundation of trust and no matter what we’ll never break it.

Promise to love, pamper, respect and treasure each other till death do us apart.