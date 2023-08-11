Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 10

The second no-confidence motion in five years against the BJP-led NDA government fell by a voice vote on Thursday amid an Opposition walkout after PM Narendra Modi predicted a 2024 win for the ruling alliance and dared rivals to bring a third motion against him in 2028 by when, he said, India would be among the top three global economies. The first motion was brought in July 2018.

PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha; (right) Opposition members walk out of the House. PTI

An unsparing PM called INDIA group “Ghamandia” and said this alliance could only “guarantee bankruptcy, instability, corruption, nepotism, terrorism and the nation’s push-back by two centuries”.

Adhir suspended Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the LS over “repeated misconduct” during debates on no-trust motion

BJP’s Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution. The matter will go to a privilege panel. Till then, Adhir will remain suspended

Speaking for over two and a half hours while replying to the debate on the motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, the PM assured of early restoration of peace in Manipur, which he called a “slice of our hearts”. “I wish to say to the people, mothers and daughters of Manipur that the nation stands with them. We will find a solution and peace will be restored,” he said, accusing the Congress of playing politics and in the past using the Air Force to attack Mizos in 1966. He blamed the Congress for problems in the Northeast and noted, “Later, Akal Takht was attacked... today they are lecturing us.”

Oppn’s curse turns blessing for me: Modi Opposition has a secret boon whereby people and institutions they wish ill flourish... one example is me No-trust motion is a Godsend… in 2018, we were back with a bigger mandate. We’ll be back with another record win in 2024. This motion is not our floor test, it is yours They believed in people who raised Pak flag. we carried out surgical strikes, but they had no faith in our Army

PM Modi questioned the Congress’ dynastic politics and “denial of dues to non-dynast stalwarts like BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. “The country elected the BJP twice with full majority, but the royals can’t see a poor man here. They want inheritance to continue. My presence pinches them,” the PM said, listing Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Tripura, Odisha, Nagaland, Andhra and Delhi, states where the Congress has not formed a government for many decades. “People’s sense of no confidence in the Congress is deep,” he quipped, accusing the broad opposition of keeping parties above the nation and skipping key debates in Parliament in a period where collective goals and pursuits should matter. “What 130 crore Indians do in these 25 years till 2047 will lay the foundations for the next 1,000 years,” the PM said, urging support.

Defending nine years of NDA, he spoke of delivering a scam-free dispensation and reclaiming India’s global image even though “some people continue attempting to blemish it”. “The opposition has a secret boon whereby people and institutions they wish ill flourish. One example is before you,” the PM said, pointing to himself.

In more jibes at INDIA, the PM said, “Opposition motion is lucky for us and is a Godsend. After it was brought in 2018, we returned with a bigger mandate. We will return in 2024 with another record mandate. This motion is not our floor test, it is yours.”

Daring the Opposition, the PM said changing the name of UPA won’t lead to change in work culture. “Your new shop will also be locked in few days,” he predicted, adding that even in the new name, the opposition had “divided I.N.D.I.A”.

Congress’ history has been one of dismembering the nation, he added.

