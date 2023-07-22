UP man beheads sister after she elopes with man of same village, carries severed head to police station

Barabanki, July 22
A young man was arrested here on Friday as he walked into the police station with the severed head of his sister, allegedly killed by him over her relationship, police said.
The incident took place at Mithwara village in Fatehpur area following an argument between Riyaz (22) and his sister Aashifa (18).
Riyaz allegedly severed the head of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.
Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village, Mishra said.
However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman's family, he added.
A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for post-mortem after collecting the evidence, the ASP said.
According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister's relationship and the two often quarrelled over the issue, the police said.
A case had been registered and the accused arrested, the ASP said.
