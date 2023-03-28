Brought from Namibia six months ago, cheetah dies

PTI

Bhopal, March 27

Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on Monday at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), a top Forest Department official said.

The four-year-old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed at the KNP in Sheopur district since September 17.

“Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan said.

The feline was not keeping well since her arrival more than six months ago and was recently taken back to a quarantine enclosure at the KNP for treatment, he said.

Sasha’s creatinine level was above 400 (an indicator of poor kidney function) which resulted in her death, Chauhan added.