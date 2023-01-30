BRS, AAP to boycott President’s address to both Houses of Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

BRS leader Keshav Rao told The Tribune tonight that the two parties had taken the decision as a mark of protest against NDA Government’s “failure on all fronts of governance”.

“The protesting leaders will meet the media at 12:30 pm at Vijay Chowk tomorrow,” said Rao.