BRS declares support to JD-S in Karnataka poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

In further realignment of Opposition forces that may not augur well for the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday announced support to the Janata Dal-Secular in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave a go-ahead to the pact, a senior BRS leader said, “The JD-S is our natural ally and we will go with the party. We want to ensure that the JD(S) emerges victorious in the elections.”

KCR is expected to campaign for JD-S candidates in constituencies with dominance of Telugu-speaking people. With this announcement, the BRS ended speculation of fielding candidates in districts bordering Telangana in Kalyana-Karnataka (erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka).

The JD-S supremo, HD Kumaraswamy, had last week met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and urged her to campaign for his party in Karnataka where the ruling BJP will defend its turf in a three-cornered contest against the Congress and JD(S).

KCR, Mamata and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal have of late been strategising on common ground. The BRS and JD(S) coalition means a further division of non-BJP votes which could cause trouble for the Congress, which is hoping to wrest power from the BJP.

May not augur well for Congress

The BRS-JD-S coalition will further divide non-BJP votes in Karnataka. The development may cause trouble for Congress, which is seeking to wrest power from the ruling BJP