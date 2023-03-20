BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for the second round of questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money-laundering case, officials said.

The 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was first questioned in the case on March 11 following which she was summoned again on March 16.

Kavitha, however, skipped the deposition citing her pending plea for relief against the ED action in the case.

The federal probe agency rejected her claims and asked her to depose on March 20.

During the nine hours she spent at the ED office on March 11, Kavitha is understood to have been confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her, apart from those of a few others involved in the case.

The BRS MLC's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha has asserted that she had done nothing wrong.