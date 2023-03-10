BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

A day ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise scam case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday commenced a six-hour hunger strike seeking passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament starting March 13.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, who inaugurated the strike programme at Jantar Mantar here, also demanded that the Modi government bring the bill in this session of Parliament.

Among leaders present at the strike were Shyam Rajak (RJD), Seema Shukla (SP), NCP spokesperson, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy as well as state Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod. Women leaders from Andhra Pradesh were also present.

Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara (AAP), Naresh Gujral (Akali Dal), Anjum Javed Mirza (PDP), Shami Firdous (NC), Sushmita Dev (TMC), KC Tyagi (JDU), Seema Malik (NCP), Narayana K (CPI), Shyam Rajak (RLD), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) and ex-Congress leader Kapil Sibal have confirmed their participation in strike that will end at 4pm.

"We have come here to assure that our party will extend support to Kavitha in this protest till the bill is passed in Parliament. It is important to bring this bill to give equal opportunity to women in politics," Yechury said in his inaugural address.