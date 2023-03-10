BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

New Delhi, March 10
A day ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise scam case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday commenced a six-hour hunger strike seeking passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament starting March 13.
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, who inaugurated the strike programme at Jantar Mantar here, also demanded that the Modi government bring the bill in this session of Parliament.
Among leaders present at the strike were Shyam Rajak (RJD), Seema Shukla (SP), NCP spokesperson, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy as well as state Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod. Women leaders from Andhra Pradesh were also present.
Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara (AAP), Naresh Gujral (Akali Dal), Anjum Javed Mirza (PDP), Shami Firdous (NC), Sushmita Dev (TMC), KC Tyagi (JDU), Seema Malik (NCP), Narayana K (CPI), Shyam Rajak (RLD), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) and ex-Congress leader Kapil Sibal have confirmed their participation in strike that will end at 4pm.
"We have come here to assure that our party will extend support to Kavitha in this protest till the bill is passed in Parliament. It is important to bring this bill to give equal opportunity to women in politics," Yechury said in his inaugural address.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
The two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in ...
ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case
The federal agency produces Sisodia before special judge MK ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...