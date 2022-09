BSF develops tear gas shell-dropping drone system for police, security forces

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The border guarding force BSF today said it has developed a tear gas shell-dropping drone system, which could be very handy in controlling protesters and rioters by police forces across the country.

A senior BSF official said, the “drone tear smoke launcher” can be used for launching these shells from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone and it “will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces engaged in maintaining law & order in different parts of the country.

A spokesperson of the BSF said the new system was tested recently at its famed tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and this was informed at the annual governing body meeting of the special unit held in Delhi under the chairmanship of BSF Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The TSU was established under the BSF in 1976 and it develops and manufactures anti-riot tear smoke munitions for supply to both central and state police forces.

The BSF is primarily deployed to guard the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides playing a variety of roles in the country's internal security domain.

A video clip shared by the force showed at least six tear smoke shells placed tightly in a metal cage fixed under a hexacopter drone. The drone system drops the tear shells from the air at designated spots.

During the meeting, the BSF DG praised the TSU for bringing out a variety of non-lethal munitions for police and security forces as he said “indigenous production of these items has reduced the country’s dependence on foreign munitions”.