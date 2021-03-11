BSF jawan killed in gunfight with ultras in Tripura

New Delhi, August 19
A BSF head constable was killed in an encounter with suspected NLFT militants near the India-Bangladesh border in north Tripura’s Kanchanpur sub-division on Friday, officials said.
Grijesh Kumar Uddey of the BSF’s 145 Battalion suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight. He was airlifted to Agartala, but succumbed to his injuries, they said. A BSF team was on an area domination operation in the Sima-II border outpost area when the firing started from Jupui area in Bangladesh’s Rangamati Hill district, SP Kiran Kumar K said.
BSF troops retaliated following which insurgents of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) fled under cover of dense forest.
