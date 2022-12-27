 BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested : The Tribune India

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the seven accused are arrested on Sunday

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

Kheda, December 27

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district after he went to their house to protest while holding one of them responsible for circulating an objectionable video of his minor daughter on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Saturday and the seven accused were arrested on Sunday, they said.

BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife and son went to the house of Dinesh Jadav at Chaklasi village in Nadiad taluka of the district to protest against the objectionable video of Vaghela's daughter, which they claimed was circulated on social media by Jadav's son.

"After a heated argument, Jadav and his six other family members attacked Vaghela and his family with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad's Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai told reporters.

Vaghela received injuries on his head and other body parts and died on the spot, he said.

His son Navdeep, too, suffered severe head injuries and his wife was also injured, the official said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday night at Chaklasi police station under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder),  323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 143 (unlawful assembly), he said.

All the seven accused were arrested. They were sent to judicial custody on Monday, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident. A forensic team was in the process of collecting evidence, he said.

The incident took place when Vaghela was visiting his family on a holiday before his transfer to Barmer in Rajasthan from Ambasan in Mehsana, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said. 

