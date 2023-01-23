BSF launches 'Ops Alert' along International Border with Pakistan ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi, January 22
The Border Security Force (BSF) today said its troopers had launched “Ops Alert” with an aim to enhance security along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Kutch district of Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan in view of the Republic Day celebrations.
The border guarding force said the exercise, which began on Saturday, was being carried out to “thwart any ill-designs of anti-national elements” during the Republic Day celebrations.
Eye on intrusions in forward areas
- The exercise is being carried out to “thwart any ill-designs of anti-national elements” during the R-Day celebrations
- The border guarding force will carry out special operations in forward areas and creeks as part of the exercise
It said, “Ops Alert, which commenced on January 21, will continue till January 28 along the International Border from Sir Creek (marshy area) to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Barmer district in Rajasthan.” The BSF would carry out special operations in forward areas and creeks as part of the exercise, the BSF said. The Indo-Pak border along Kutch in Gujarat is sensitive as several Pakistani citizens and drugs have been seized in the region.
