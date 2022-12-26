BSF man beaten to death in Gujarat for protesting over daughter's obscene video

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

A BSF personnel posted in Gujarat was beaten to death in the state’s Nadiad district after he objected and protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter, as a police case has been registered, sources here in the force said today.

The sources said the BSF personnel along with his wife, their two sons and his nephew had gone to the home of the 15-year-old boy, who allegedly posted the video online, in Chaklasi village on Saturday to talk about the issue.

However, the boy’s father and six other family members, including two women, began abusing the BSF personnel and his family members and when he objected to their behaviour they attacked him, the sources said. The BSF personnel died on the spot while his son sustained injuries to the head and is undergoing treatment, they added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC by the state police and further investigation is underway, the sources informed.