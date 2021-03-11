BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from creek area near Kutch in Gujarat

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized a fishing boat abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in a creek area along the Indo-Pak border near Kutch district of Gujarat, an official said.

During patrolling, the BSF personnel had noticed the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat with three to four fishermen on board inside the Indian territory in Harami Nala creek area on Wednesday morning, a statement issued by the BSF’s Gujarat Frontier said.

On seeing the BSF patrolling party, Pakistani fishermen abandoned their boat and fled to their side of the maritime border by taking advantage of the marshy terrain, it said.

Fish, fishing nets and other equipment were found in the boat, but nothing suspicious was noticed there, the release said, adding that no other boat was found during the search operation carried out in the area after the seizure of the engine-less boat.

The Harami Nala creek separates India and Pakistan. Its marshy terrain is home to many varieties of fish and attracts fishermen from the neighbouring country. Fishermen from the neighbouring country are caught at regular intervals in this area by the BSF after they are found entering Indian waters.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan many a time enter into the Indian side in search of a better catch.

In February this year, the BSF had launched a massive combing operation in Harami Nala area against intruders and caught six Pak nationals with 11 of their fishing boats.