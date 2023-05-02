BSF shoots dead two Pakistan intruders along international border in Gujarat, seizes three packets of drugs

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, May 2
The Border Security Force shot dead two Pakistani intruders along the International Border in Gujarat and seized three packets of narcotics on Monday night.
“On May 1, a patrol party of 13 Battalion shot two Pak intruders and recovered 3 packets of suspected contraband item from their possession, close to border about 10 kms north of Munabao," a BSF spokesperson said.
At about 9 pm, BSF troops on area domination duty observed some suspicious movement near the border security.
The operational patrol immediately took positions and challenged the intruders but they did not pay any heed and moved close to border fence to negotiate it.
In order to prevent them from crossing fence and in self-defense, BSF patrol fired upon the intruders, the spokesperson added.
Later on search of the area, BSF recovered the bodies of two Pak intruders and three packets, suspected to contain heroin, from their possession.
