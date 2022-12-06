BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder in Rajasthan

ANI

Sri Ganganagar, December 6

The Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the international border in Rajasthan adjoining Karanpur here shot dead a man trying to cross over to the Indian territory from the Pakistan side on Monday night.

A senior BSF officer confirmed that the incident took place at 14 S village near the Harmukh check-post here.

The Pakistan Rangers have refused to accept the body of the unknown intruder, according to sources.

"Alert BSF troops neutralised an intruder coming from Pakistan at the international border near Harmukh check-post on Monday. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side and started moving towards the fence. The body was recovered during the search operation," the officer said on Monday.

The BSF troops on patrolling duty had warned the intruder to refrain from moving forward but he did not pay any heed, he said.

The troops later fired and neutralised him, the official added mentioning that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is under way.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Rajasthan