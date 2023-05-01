PTI
New Delhi, May 1
BSP's Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday after he was convicted and sentenced to four-year imprisonment in a kidnapping-and-murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh.
Ansari, the Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, was sentenced to four years in jail by an MP/MLA court on Saturday. His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also convicted in the same case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on November 29, 2005 along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.
"Consequent upon his conviction...Afzal Ansari, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 29 April, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," according to a Lok Sabha secretariat notification.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench
Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...
GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection
The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...
BSP’s Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction in kidnapping-and-murder case
His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was ...
Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident
Yug was brought to cremation ground to perform the last rite...
Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...