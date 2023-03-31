BSY’s son may be pitted against Siddaramaiah

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 30

With the stage set for May 10 Karnataka elections, all eyes are on whether the ruling BJP will make the contest against Congress strongman and former Chief Minister high profile or field a lightweight in the area as it did in 2018.

In first signs that the BJP might be gearing up for a battle between Karnataka’s first political families in Varuna, party stalwart and former CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday did not rule out the possibilities of his son being pitted against Siddaramaiah.

Battle for varuna The Varuna segment was formed in 2008 after the delimitation exercise

Siddaramaiah won first state poll from here in 2008, securing 50.23% votes

In 2013, Siddaramaiah again won, bagging 52.53% votes

In 2018, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra retained seat, making his political debut

“Discussions are on,” Yediyurappa said when asked whether his son BY Vijayendra could be fielded from Varuna.

The BJP star campaigner and member of the party’s parliamentary board, which finalses poll tickets, Yediyurappa also said that Siddaramaiah’s win in Varuna “was not assured”.

“We will field a suitable candidate,” said the former CM, who has announced his retirement from politics.

For the BJP, battling anti-incumbency in the state and putting up a brave face before Siddaramaiah, Congress’ strongest bet in the state, will be the key to warding off any perception of weakness.

Varuna remains a Congress stronghold since its formation after the delimitation exercise in 2008 with Siddaramaiah representing the seat in 2008 and 2013 and vacating it for his son, who retained the segment in 2018. “We will welcome even BS Yediyurappa as a candidate from Varuna,” Congress state chief DK Shivakumar said today.