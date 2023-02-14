BTech student’s death at IIT-Bombay stirs row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Mystery shrouds the death of Darshan Solanki, an 18-year-old BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Solanki died after a fall from the seventh floor of his hostel building in Mumbai's Powai on Sunday.

Solanki was from Ahmedabad. Though the police have registered a case of accidental death, a student group alleged he was driven to suicide due to discrimination against the Scheduled Castes on the campus. The deceased had enrolled three months ago and his first semester exams concluded on Saturday.

Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), on Monday, tweeted, “We mourn the loss of an 18-year old student, Darshan Solanki, who joined the IIT-Bombay three months back for his BTech. Despite our complaints, the institute did not care to make the space inclusive and safe for Dalit Bahujan Adivasi students. First-year students face the most harassment in terms of anti-reservation sentiments.” The group said in 2014, Aniket Ambhore, a 22-year-old student of IIT-Bombay, had died after falling from a hostel building on the campus. "He had taken admission in the SC category quota and had faced derogatory comments in the institute,” the group tweeted.

In a message to students, IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri regretted the loss of the student. He said, "the police are investigating the matter. Parents of the student have been informed and are on their way."