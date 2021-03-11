Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has said people must pay more attention to the words of Gautama Buddha for true peace of mind and “only the Buddha asks us to examine his teachings in a way that a goldsmith tests the purity of gold. Only the Buddha commands us to do this”.

He said this while virtually addressing the Buddha Purnima event organised by the Ministry of Culture here on Monday. The event was addressed by three Union Ministers — Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghawal.