Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

New Delhi, May 16
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has said people must pay more attention to the words of Gautama Buddha for true peace of mind and “only the Buddha asks us to examine his teachings in a way that a goldsmith tests the purity of gold. Only the Buddha commands us to do this”.
He said this while virtually addressing the Buddha Purnima event organised by the Ministry of Culture here on Monday. The event was addressed by three Union Ministers — Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghawal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’