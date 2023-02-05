Budget could impact savings, says RSS body

New Delhi, February 4
RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch today welcomed relief to the middle-class taxpayers in the Union Budget, but expressed concern that the new tax system could have an adverse impact on savings.
In a statement, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the Budget was growth-oriented. He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of sufficient efforts to promote the manufacturing sector.
“Swadeshi Jagran Manch believes that the new income tax system may give relief to the tax payers in terms of ease in filing returns with lower tax burden, but it can have an adverse impact on savings done by individuals to save tax,” Mahajan said.
