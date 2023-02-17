Budget prepared to meet external fiscal challenges too: FM

Hyderabad, February 16
The Union Budget 2023-’24 has been prepared keeping growth in focus and also external economic challenges such as fuel prices, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
In an interactive session on the Budget, she said the focus was on the common man and weaker sections and to ensure that their businesses were supported, their education was supported, the opportunities which were available for them to skill themselves were also given enough provision.
“The priority is to keep the growth momentum as it is and also to make sure that the further support measures for sustaining growth… And be conscious of the fact that challenges which are extraneous to India,” she said when asked what the priorities were when the Budget was given a final shape. “Economic challenges which are even today prevalent in terms of fuel and fertilisers. Fertilisers are coming down a bit, but even then it is a factor beyond us. These are the primary concerns,” she further said.
Sitharaman said the Budget was prepared keeping in view every section of the society, including SC, ST, OBC and other backward classes. Replying to a query on the allegation that the Centre was curbing states finances by limiting their borrowings, Sitharaman said as per Article 293 of the Constitution, the Centre was authorised to look at states’ borrowings.
She further said it was the practice over several years that the Centre monitored state borrowings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...