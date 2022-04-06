Budget Session likely to adjourn sine die on Thursday

New Delhi, April 6
The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.
Parliament sources said both—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—were likely to be adjourned sine die on Thursday.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.
Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.
The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.
Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai
Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...
Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow
Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal
In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India
Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace
A woman notices the body on her terrace at around 5 am as sh...