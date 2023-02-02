Budget Session: Opposition parties decide to jointly raise Adani Group crisis in Parliament

PTI

New Delhi, February 2

Leaders of several Opposition parties met in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning to evolve a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue.

Leaders of like-minded parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and discussed the issues that are to be brought up during the session which began on January 31.

Sources said the parties decided to jointly raise the Adani Group crisis in Parliament and demand a discussion on it.

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, TMC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP and the Kerala Congress were present at the meeting.

Kharge said the like-minded parties would have better coordination during the session to unitedly raise issues of public importance.

The opposition parties are seeking to raise the Adani issue, Chinese transgressions at the border and role of Governors in states, and demand a discussion.

The first part of the Budget Session will take up the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and then on the Union Budget 2023-24 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have given adjournment notices in both Houses to raise the Adani Group issue in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

While Kharge has given the notice in Rajya Sabha, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given the adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani issue.

AAP member Sanjay Singh and BRS MP K Keshava Rao have given the adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the matter.

Seeking suspension of business notice under Rule 267 for Thursday, Kharge said, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians.”

Giving a notice under Rule 267 (suspension of business) to discuss the Hindenburg report against the Adani Enterprises, Rao said the report exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to and merit immediate discussion, adjourning the other business.