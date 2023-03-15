 Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP firm on apology : The Tribune India

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP firm on apology

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP firm on apology

Commotion in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Disruptions in Parliament continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as members of the ruling party insisted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his ‘democracy-under-threat’remarks made recently in London. Both Houses adjourned for the day without transacting any substantive business.

Logjam persists

Oppn refuses to budge from demand for JPC probe into Adani issue

Cong leader levels fresh allegations

Rahul Gandhi levelled fresh allegations against the Modi government on its foreign policy, claiming it was aimed at benefiting the Adani Group. “Is the objective of the foreign policy to make Adani richer?” Rahul asked in a video in Hindi released on Tuesday.

The Opposition on its part blamed the government for the logjam, alleging that it was not being allowed to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul while the Congress-led Opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

Muzzling oppn voice

The Narendra Modi government’s continued refusal to allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC probe into the PM-linked Adani scam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

“Rahul Gandhi must apologise,” BJP members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some members were on their feet too. Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the House. “BRICS ka ‘I’ ludak raha hai (‘I’ in BRICS is shaky),” read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

“Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don’t know what sin I had committed that I was born in India),” read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the Prime Minister’s speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Speaker Om Birla tried to have the Question Hour resumed and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the House. The Congress, however, continued to protest, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm. After resumption of the House, papers and standing committee reports were presented amid the ruckus. The House was adjourned for the day within 10 minutes.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha too were adjourned for the day as the BJP members pressed for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a meeting of floor leaders had been called to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the Modi government’s refusal to allow the Opposition to raise its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue was to be blamed for the impasse in Parliament.

“The Modi government’s continued refusal to allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC probe into the PM-linked Adani scam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. This is the only issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM and his colleagues,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 parties, including the Congress, DMK, CPM, JD-U, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, MDMK, NC, and Kerala Congress, held a meeting and decided to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue in the House.

#BJP #Congress #democracy #England #London #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

7
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

8
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

9
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution

The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected