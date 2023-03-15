Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP firm on apology

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Disruptions in Parliament continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as members of the ruling party insisted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his ‘democracy-under-threat’remarks made recently in London. Both Houses adjourned for the day without transacting any substantive business.

Logjam persists Oppn refuses to budge from demand for JPC probe into Adani issue Cong leader levels fresh allegations Rahul Gandhi levelled fresh allegations against the Modi government on its foreign policy, claiming it was aimed at benefiting the Adani Group. “Is the objective of the foreign policy to make Adani richer?” Rahul asked in a video in Hindi released on Tuesday.

The Opposition on its part blamed the government for the logjam, alleging that it was not being allowed to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul while the Congress-led Opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

Muzzling oppn voice The Narendra Modi government’s continued refusal to allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC probe into the PM-linked Adani scam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

“Rahul Gandhi must apologise,” BJP members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some members were on their feet too. Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the House. “BRICS ka ‘I’ ludak raha hai (‘I’ in BRICS is shaky),” read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

“Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don’t know what sin I had committed that I was born in India),” read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the Prime Minister’s speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Speaker Om Birla tried to have the Question Hour resumed and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the House. The Congress, however, continued to protest, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm. After resumption of the House, papers and standing committee reports were presented amid the ruckus. The House was adjourned for the day within 10 minutes.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha too were adjourned for the day as the BJP members pressed for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a meeting of floor leaders had been called to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the Modi government’s refusal to allow the Opposition to raise its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue was to be blamed for the impasse in Parliament.

“The Modi government’s continued refusal to allow the combined Opposition to raise its legitimate demand for a JPC probe into the PM-linked Adani scam has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. This is the only issue. Anything else is a deliberate diversion by the PM and his colleagues,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 parties, including the Congress, DMK, CPM, JD-U, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, MDMK, NC, and Kerala Congress, held a meeting and decided to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue in the House.

