Bulldozer action in urination incident

Sidhi (MP), July 5
Hours after the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Pravesh Shukla, a Sidhi district resident, for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, the local authorities on Wednesday pulled down a part of a house belonging to his father.
“His father Ramakant Shukla's house was not constructed as per permissions and therefore the illegal portion of it is being demolished,” a district official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...