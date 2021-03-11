Bullet fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court complex

New Delhi, April 22
Panic gripped Delhi’s Rohini court complex on Friday morning after a bullet was fired from a Nagaland Police constable’s service weapon as he intervened in a scuffle. Two persons sustained minor injuries. “Around 9.40 am, a scuffle broke out between advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra and one Rohit Beri. They entered the court complex and continued to fight,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. —
