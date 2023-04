Bullet train: Afcons Infrastructure Limited lowest bidder for construction of 21-km-long tunnel

PTI

Mumbai, April 7

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has quoted the lower amount among two technically qualified financial bids for the construction of a 21-km tunnel, including 7 km under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Friday.

This tunnel will stretch from the proposed underground station at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to Shilphata in neighbouring Thane district. The NHRSCL received bids from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

“The tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track tunnel with a diameter of 13.1 metres. Of 20.37 km, 15.42 km of tunnelling will be carried out with three TBMs (Tunnel Boring Machine) and the remaining 4.96 km will be built using New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). The depth of the tunnel will vary from 25 metres to 65 metres,” the NHRSCL said.

“The tunnel will cross the Thane creek. The survey work under the creek was done using the underwater static refraction technique. The deepest construction point will be 114 metres below Parsik Hill near Shilphata,” an NHSRCL spokesperson said.

The high speed corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.