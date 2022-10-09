Bus catches fire, 12 dead

Twelve passengers were killed and 43 injured as a private bus caught fire after hitting a truck at Nashik (M’rashtra) on Saturday.
The accident took place at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad NH at 5.15 am when the bus was coming from Yavatmal.
