Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, June 28
A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh by two unidentified men in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend a phone call when the culprits came there on a scooty and took away the money.
The businessman is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi. Police said the matter is being investigated.
