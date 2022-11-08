'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

Lucknow, November 8
A 28-year-old private bank employee ended her life by hanging.
Her body was found hanging in her rented room in the Krishna Nagar area on Monday, just two weeks before her marriage ceremony.
Police claimed that the woman was in depression after her brother fixed her marriage against her wishes.
The woman's parents had died some time ago.
A note was found from her room in which it was written "Bye-bye family members, ab karlo shaadi".
Krishna Nagar SHO Vikram Singh said she was living alone in a rented flat and her marriage was fixed for November 25. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...