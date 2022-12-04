Bypoll: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary alleges model code of conduct violation by BJP in UP’s Khatauli

Lucknow, December 4
RLD leader has alleged violations of electoral laws and model code of conduct (MCC) by BJP in Khatauli, saying that while his party’s office was closed by the administration, the work at the BJP office continued till late at night.
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary in a tweet in Hindi said, “Following the election MCC, the administration closed the RLD office in Khatauli but the BJP office was open till late night and work was going on behind closed shutters.
Attaching a 2.27 min video with the tweet, he said urged the Election Commission to look into the matter and give “severe punishment”.
प्रशासन ने चुनाव आचार संहिता के तहत खतौली में राष्ट्रीय लोक दल का कार्यालय बंद कराया लेकिन सामने भाजपा का कार्यालय है जहां देर रात तक शटर बंद करके काम चल रहा है! बेहद गंभीर आरोप हैं, इस विडीओ में सारे तथ्य हैं पुष्टि कर चुनाव आयोग कड़ा दंड दे! @MuzaffarnagarDm @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/3qru8FKnYD— Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) December 4, 2022
Chaudhary had on Saturday alleged that BJP state president Bhupinder Singh Chaudhary held a meeting at Jandhedi village in Khatauli after ending the campaigning at 5 pm.
The bypoll on the seat will be held on Monday.
The election was necessitated on the seat as BJP’s Vikram Singh Saini lost his Assembly membership following his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
While Saini’s wife Rajkumar Saini is a BJP candidate, RLD in alliance with Samajwadi Party has fielded Madan Bhaiya as its candidate.
