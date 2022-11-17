C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

New Delhi, November 17
C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.
“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal,” the communique said.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.
